Herbert (ribs) completed 25 of his 45 attempts for 297 yards and one touchdown to go along with one interception in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars. He also lost a fumble.

Consecutive turnovers to begin the second quarter put the Chargers offense into overdrive in an effort to catch up from a two-score deficit, but inefficiencies only seemed to pile up from there as the game quickly got out of control. Herbert suffered fracture rib cartilage in last Thursday's loss to the Chiefs and needed a pain-killing injection in order to be cleared for the Week 3 contest, but he mostly looked like himself albeit with noticeably less mobility outside the pocket. Expect the Chargers and Herbert to continue to manage the rib issue with a methodical practice regime for the coming weeks, although reinforcements could be on the way soon as Keenan Allen, who has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, should have a chance to play in Week 4.