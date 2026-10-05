Herbert was 19-for-31 passing for 189 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, took six carries for 40 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Seattle.

Herbert's three turnovers led directly to seven points for the Seahawks -- i.e. L.A.'s margin of defeat -- and he didn't reach the 200-yard threshold through the air for the second time in four contests this season. Having Ladd McConkey at less than 100 percent didn't help matters, and the team's top wide receiver appeared to aggravate an existing foot injury in the second half and didn't return to action. Herbert boasts just four touchdown passes versus six interceptions in 2026, and he may find difficulty achieving his first win of the campaign next Sunday against the Broncos.