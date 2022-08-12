Herbert and other starters aren't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Elliott Teaford of The Press-Enterprise reports.

It's a strong bet both teams rest starters, or at least the key players. The Chargers have a second-year head coach in Brandon Staley and a core group of skill-position players that were together for at least one year before that. Herbert will again look to Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler as his primary threats, leading what figures to be one of the better offenses in the NFL this year.