Coach Anthony Lynn has confirmed that Herbert will start Sunday's game against the Panthers,Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

This was expected, with Taylor having suffered a punctured lung prior to Week 2's kickoff. Though Lynn notes that the Chargers haven't considered placing Taylor on IR, the team won't take any chances with the veteran signal-caller, given that he's understandably not 100 percent. Taylor will presumably be officially ruled out by the end of the week, while Herbert will have an opportunity to build off his strong NFL debut in Week 1's overtime loss to the Chiefs, versus an 0-2 Carolina squad that will be missing star running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle).