Herbert is expected to make a decision during pregame warm-ups ahead of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff about whether to take a pain-killing injection in his fractured rib cartilage in order to try and play against the Jaguars in Week 3, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Both Schefter and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network suggest that the QB is pushing to play, but at this stage Herbert profiles as a true game-time decision and fantasy managers considering him in Week 3 lineups are advised to have a contingency plan in mind. If Herbert is unable to start Sunday, Chase Daniel would draw the assignment in his place.