Herbert has been named the Chargers' starting QB going forward, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

The decision, which comes in advance of Monday night's game against the Saints, was confirmed Thursday by coach Anthony Lynn, who had originally indicated that previous starter Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest) wouldn't lose his job due to an injury. Herbert's impressive play while filling in for Taylor forced Lynn's hand, however, and the impressive rookie will now assume the position the Chargers had in mind for him when they selected him sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.