Coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday that "traditional" starters, such as Herbert, won't suit up for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Lions, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

This comes as no surprise, as the Chargers will have three more opportunities for their top talent to get in some reps before Week 1. In Herbert's place, Trey Lance will get the nod under center over presumed No. 2 QB Taylor Heinicke. As for Herbert and the rest of the starters, their next chance for exhibition action will arrive Sunday, Aug. 10 versus the Saints.