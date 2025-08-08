Chargers' Justin Herbert: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herbert won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, NFL.com reports.
Taylor Heinicke will get the start, after Trey Lance started the Hall of Fame Game a week earlier. It remains to be seen if Herbert will take some snaps in the Chargers' third or fourth preseason games.
