Chargers' Justin Herbert: Won't start in Hall of Fame Game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday that "traditional" starters, such as Herbert, won't suit up for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Lions, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
This comes as no surprise, as the Chargers will have three more opportunities for their top talent to get in some reps before Week 1. In Herbert's place, Trey Lance will get the nod under center over presumed No. 2 QB Taylor Heinicke. As for Herbert and the rest of the starters, their next chance for exhibition action will arrive Sunday, Aug. 10 versus the Saints.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Sharp to begin training camp•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Throws four picks in ugly loss•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Rips through Raiders•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Dominant in road victory•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Piles up yardage against tough D•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: No injury designation•