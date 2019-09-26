Chargers' Justin Jackson: Added to injury report
Jackson was limited at practice Thursday due to a calf issue.
Jackson practiced fully Wednesday, so it appears as though he suffered his listed calf injury during practice Thursday. Though Melvin Gordon has reported to the team, he's not in line to play Sunday against the Dolphins. As a result, Austin Ekeler is due for another start at running back this weekend, with Jackson -- if healthy -- slated to work in a complementary role.
