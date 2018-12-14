With Melvin Gordon (knee) inactive, Jackson is in line to lead the Chargers' backfield in Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.

In addition to Gordon being out, Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) is sidelined, so Jackson is in a decent spot to put forth a fantasy-worthy effort in Week 15. Detrez Newsome and Troymaine Pope are on hand to work in reserve roles Thursday.

