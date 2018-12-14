Chargers' Justin Jackson: Added work on tap with Gordon out
With Melvin Gordon (knee) inactive, Jackson is in line to lead the Chargers' backfield in Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.
In addition to Gordon being out, Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) is sidelined, so Jackson is in a decent spot to put forth a fantasy-worthy effort in Week 15. Detrez Newsome and Troymaine Pope are on hand to work in reserve roles Thursday.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Likely to lead Week 15 backfield•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Disappoints behind Ekeler•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Expected to come off bench•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Takes advantage of opportunity•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Looks good in limited opportunities•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Unable to manufacture much production•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...