Jackson (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was sidelined for a week with this hamstring issue. The rookie seventh-round pick will make his preseason debut Saturday against the Seahawks, and it'll be a true test of his abilities to make the 53-man roster. Jackson has a good shot after finishing with the third-most rushing yards in Big Ten history (6,289) and having little proven competition for the No. 3 RB spot.

