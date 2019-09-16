Chargers' Justin Jackson: Breaks another long run
Jackson carried the ball seven times for 59 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in the 13-10 loss Sunday to the Lions
Jackson continues to be ultra efficient despite a small workload, breaking off yet another long run -- this time a would-be 60-yard touchdown, only for a holding call to ultimately relegate it to a 40-yard gain. Still, it was the Austin Ekeler Show once more Sunday, with the tailback posting a combined 130 yards from scrimmage while out-snapping Jackson 49 to 18. It's clear the second-year back from Northwestern is simply second fiddle to Ekeler, but Jackson's likely still worth rostering in deep leagues considering his immense fantasy potential should the former ultimately struggle to maintain his current workhorse numbers.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Only plays 16 snaps•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: May get extended run in timeshare•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Expected to share work in Week 1•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Six touches in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Leading rusher in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Scores touchdown in preseason debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...