Jackson carried the ball seven times for 59 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in the 13-10 loss Sunday to the Lions

Jackson continues to be ultra efficient despite a small workload, breaking off yet another long run -- this time a would-be 60-yard touchdown, only for a holding call to ultimately relegate it to a 40-yard gain. Still, it was the Austin Ekeler Show once more Sunday, with the tailback posting a combined 130 yards from scrimmage while out-snapping Jackson 49 to 18. It's clear the second-year back from Northwestern is simply second fiddle to Ekeler, but Jackson's likely still worth rostering in deep leagues considering his immense fantasy potential should the former ultimately struggle to maintain his current workhorse numbers.