Chargers' Justin Jackson: Can't practice Wednesday
Jackson (calf) is not practicing Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Jackson continues to nurse a strained calf, the severity of which caused him to miss the last two games. It appears as though the second-year pro is trending towards sitting out Sunday's tilt against the Steelers, in which case Troymaine Pope will serve as the backup to Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.
