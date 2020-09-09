Jackson (toe) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and will play in Sunday's matchup versus the Bengals.
Jackson dealt with a toe injury toward the end of training camp, but the 24-year-old running back has shaken off the issue and will be ready to begin his third NFL season. It's still uncertain whether Jackson or rookie Joshua Kelley is the No. 2 behind Austin Ekeler, but Jackson does have an edge with experience, as he produced 200 yards on 29 carries (6.9 YPC) last year.
