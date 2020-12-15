Jackson (knee) carried the ball three times for nine yards and caught all three of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Fantasy managers hoping Jackson would return to some sort of prominence after coming off injured reserve earlier last week officially had their hopes dashed Sunday as the third-year tailback saw just 11 offensive snaps and woefully trailed Austin Ekeler and Kalen Ballage in terms of playing time. Ekeler evidently suffered a quad injury during the win which was serious enough for the Chargers to estimate him as a non-participant in Monday's practice, but even if Ekeler were to miss time, expect Ballage to be the primary workhorse with Jackson simply chipping in as a secondary option.