Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Jackson (quadriceps) is day-to-day, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
"We'll try to work [Jackson] in practice some time this week if he can," Lynn said. Jackson, who missed nine games due to a foot injury in 2019, only logged two carries for four yards before exiting Sunday's game against the Bengals. Rookie fourth-round pick Joshua Kelley had 12 carries for 60 yards and a score Week 1, and he looked like a productive complement to Austin Ekeler, so it's possible that Jackson could be relegated to the No. 3 role when he does return.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Won't return Sunday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Cleared for Week 1•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Should be ready for Week 1•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Dealing with foot issue•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Looking good for backup role•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Facing competition from rookie•