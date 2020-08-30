Jackson was held out from Sunday's practice with a foot injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
This is the first report we've seen this summer of Jackson missing practice time, as he otherwise appears to be the favorite to serve as Austin Ekeler's complement in the backfield. A prolonged absence could open the door for fourth-round rookie Joshua Kelley, but there hasn't been any indication Jackson's injury is serious.
