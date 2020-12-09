The Chargers designated Jackson (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was back at practice Wednesday, the first day within a three-week window where he can be monitored without counting against the active roster. With Austin Ekeler back in action, Jackson would almost certainly be relegated to a depth role if he returns, but he could push Kalen Ballage for No. 2 duties if healthy.
