Chargers' Justin Jackson: Disappoints behind Ekeler
Jackson had seven carries for 12 yards and caught both of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Bengals.
Unable to build on his breakout from the previous week, Jackson took a clear backseat to Austin Ekeler, who piled up 94 yards and a score on 17 touches (two receptions). There is some chance the rookie ends up with a larger role Thursday against the Chiefs, given that Ekeler has reportedly been bothered by stingers and Melvin Gordon (knee) is far from a lock to return. The Chargers' injury reports will need to be monitored closely this week.
