Jackson (hamstring) did not suit up during the Chargers preseason contest against the Saints on Saturday, Jack Wang of the Orange County Register reports.

It's difficult to get a pulse on Jackson's health, as the Northwestern product was practicing with the team last week but has mysteriously been unable to compete in either of the last two preseason contests. Jackson's absence has lead to Detrez Newsome earning the bulk of the third-string carries, and with just one preseason contest to go, it's unlikely Jackson will be able to wiggle his way back into the pivotal position on the depth chart.