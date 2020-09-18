Jackson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Friday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. He is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.

That's three consecutive missed practices for Jackson this week, so it's not surprising that he's more likely than not to sit out against the Chiefs come Sunday. If Jackson can't go, rookie Joshua Kelley will have an opportunity to further cement himself as the team's No. 2 running back behind Austin Ekeler following an impressive debut.