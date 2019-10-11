Jackson (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson is trending towards sitting out Sunday's game, though he appears to have a slim chance of suiting up. The second-year pro sat out the Chargers' previous two contests due to a strained calf. Troymaine Pope will step up as Los Angeles' No. 3 running back if Jackson can't go.