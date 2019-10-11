Chargers' Justin Jackson: Doubtful for Week 6
Jackson (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson is trending towards sitting out Sunday's game, though he appears to have a slim chance of suiting up. The second-year pro sat out the Chargers' previous two contests due to a strained calf. Troymaine Pope will step up as Los Angeles' No. 3 running back if Jackson can't go.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Can't practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Out of action Sunday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Status doubtful•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Not in line to practice•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Potential for multi-week absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6