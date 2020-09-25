Jackson (quadriceps) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Jackson appears on track to miss a second consecutive game due to his lingering quadriceps injury, a development which would put Joshua Kelley on track to once again dominate No. 2 touches behind Austin Ekeler. If Kelley manages to log another strong showing against the Panthers on Sunday, and Jackson indeed is sidelined, the latter may only end up left with a marginal role by the time he does retake the field.