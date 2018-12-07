Chargers' Justin Jackson: Expected to come off bench
Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Jackson should get more work before halftime this week, though Austin Ekeler is still in line for the start Sunday against Cincinnati.
Lynn had another interesting quote at his Tuesday press conference, noting that Jackson and Detrez Newsome could get more playing time because Ekeler is wearing down from his combination of snaps on offense and special teams, per Dave Richard of CBS Sports. Of course, Lynn sung a much different tune last week when he deemed Ekeler capable of handling an every-down role. The second-year back was then limited to 21 yards on 13 carries in Sunday's 33-30 comeback win over Pittsburgh, with Jackson providing a spark after halftime on his way to an 8-63-1 rushing line. The rookie made a strong case to get a larger share of the workload Week 14, but he still figures to come off the bench and may end up with a disappointing number of touches if Ekeler gets off to a strong start. Granted, there's room for more than one running back to be productive against the freefalling Bengals.
