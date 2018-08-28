Jackson (hamstring) is expected to make his professional debut during Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Jack Wang of the Orange County Register reports.

Jackson missed the Chargers' first three preseason games due to a hamstring injury he picked up early on in training camp. However, the seventh-round rookie has been trending in the right direction and seems ready to make a case for No. 3 duties on the depth chart under Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.