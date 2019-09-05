Chargers' Justin Jackson: Expected to share work in Week 1
Coach Anthony Lynn hinted that he'll likely have Jackson share the backfield snaps with Austin Ekeler in Sunday's game against the Colts, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "I've always used those guys as a tandem," Lynn said. "That's not going to change. We're going to put guys in good positions to do what they do best.
With Melvin Gordon's holdout continuing into the regular season, Ekeler -- the Chargers' top backup the past two seasons -- is poised to draw the Week 1 start, but he won't necessarily take on the high-volume role that Gordon typically handles. Though Ekeler has posted an impressive 5.3 yards per carry and 10.3 yards per reception thus far in his career, Lynn doesn't seem inclined to have the 24-year-old take on a dramatically heightened workload and risk losing efficiency as a result. To that end, Jackson will be fairly involved in the game plan as the understudy, just as he was in the four games Gordon missed in 2018. The Northwestern product acquitted himself well when his number was called as a seventh-round rookie last season, churning out 4.1 yards per carry on 50 totes and hauling in 15 of 19 targets for 135 yards (7.1 YPT).
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Six touches in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Leading rusher in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Scores touchdown in preseason debut•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Should get more work in camp•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Little competition added•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Ranks third in backfield usage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...