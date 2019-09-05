Coach Anthony Lynn hinted that he'll likely have Jackson share the backfield snaps with Austin Ekeler in Sunday's game against the Colts, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "I've always used those guys as a tandem," Lynn said. "That's not going to change. We're going to put guys in good positions to do what they do best.

With Melvin Gordon's holdout continuing into the regular season, Ekeler -- the Chargers' top backup the past two seasons -- is poised to draw the Week 1 start, but he won't necessarily take on the high-volume role that Gordon typically handles. Though Ekeler has posted an impressive 5.3 yards per carry and 10.3 yards per reception thus far in his career, Lynn doesn't seem inclined to have the 24-year-old take on a dramatically heightened workload and risk losing efficiency as a result. To that end, Jackson will be fairly involved in the game plan as the understudy, just as he was in the four games Gordon missed in 2018. The Northwestern product acquitted himself well when his number was called as a seventh-round rookie last season, churning out 4.1 yards per carry on 50 totes and hauling in 15 of 19 targets for 135 yards (7.1 YPT).