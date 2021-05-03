Jackson faces additional competition for the backup running back job after the Chargers drafted Larry Rountree in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Given the draft capital invested in Joshua Kelley last year, the assumption is the No. 3 RB job likely will come down to Jackson, newcomer Rountree and long-time practice squad candidate Darius Bradwell. The three-year pro has arguably been one of the team's more productive late-round picks in recent memory, rushing for at least 200 yards in each of his first three seasons despite never seeing more than 60 carries, but he never solidified himself as a capable fill-in option when Austin Ekeler sidelined for six games. Rountree lacks the quick-cut explosiveness that Jackson has demonstrated at the pro level, but he does seem to have a nose for the end zone having scored a career-best 14 touchdowns in a shortened 2020 season.