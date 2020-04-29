Jackson could face competition from fourth-round selection Joshua Kelley, Chris Hayre of the team's official site reports.

This feels like all but a foregone conclusion considering head coach Anthony Lynn suggested the 2020 fourth-round pick could act as a bigger-bodied back capable of taking the load in goal-line and short-yardage situations, much like that of now current Broncos running back, Melvin Gordon. Still it remains to be seen how the Chargers will truly operate their backfield, as Jackson has emerged as a capable change-of-pace back while Austin Ekeler has exploded onto the scene as a multi-dimensional weapon, capable of doing everything at a high level. The distinction of "starter" has long been a foreign concept when it comes to Chargers running backs, but Jackson's role feels less defined than that of Ekeler's or Kelley's, even though the latter might ultimately see less time on the field than Jackson.