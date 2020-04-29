Chargers' Justin Jackson: Facing competition from rookie
Jackson could face competition from fourth-round selection Joshua Kelley, Chris Hayre of the team's official site reports.
This feels like all but a foregone conclusion considering head coach Anthony Lynn suggested the 2020 fourth-round pick could act as a bigger-bodied back capable of taking the load in goal-line and short-yardage situations, much like that of now current Broncos running back, Melvin Gordon. Still it remains to be seen how the Chargers will truly operate their backfield, as Jackson has emerged as a capable change-of-pace back while Austin Ekeler has exploded onto the scene as a multi-dimensional weapon, capable of doing everything at a high level. The distinction of "starter" has long been a foreign concept when it comes to Chargers running backs, but Jackson's role feels less defined than that of Ekeler's or Kelley's, even though the latter might ultimately see less time on the field than Jackson.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Mundane conclusion to season•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Practicing in full•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Unable to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Wears questionable tag for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Gets involved in offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.
-
Updated Dynasty WR rankings
Heath Cummings is still waiting for something to separate Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. Their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Anderson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
4/29 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated consensus wide receiver rankings. Amari Cooper and Courtland...
-
Dynasty QB Rankings
Dynasty quarterback rankings post-draft update.
-
PPR mock draft exit survey
The CBS Fantasy team reacts to our latest PPR mock draft.