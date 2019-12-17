Chargers' Justin Jackson: Gets involved in offense
Jackson carried the ball five times for 15 yards and also caught both of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 39-10 demolishing at the hands of the Vikings.
The second-year back made his second appearance in the month of December --- and only his third since Week 4 --- thanks to a dismal outing from Melvin Gordon, who finished the afternoon with just 28 rushing yards and two fumbles lost. It'll be interesting to see how the Chargers handle their talented third-string running back in the weeks to come. With postseason aspirations long since evaporated and the likely possibility Gordon will not return next season, the Chargers could look to give Jackson more carries alongside Austin Ekeler in an effort to better determine their running back depth chart for the following season.
