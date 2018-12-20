Jackson is likely to serve as the Chargers' No. 2 back Saturday against the Ravens with Melvin Gordon (knee) returning from a three-game absence and Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) listed as doubtful, ESPN.com reports.

When the Los Angeles backfield is at full strength, Jackson has served as the third-string option behind Gordon and Ekeler, but the rookie seventh-round pick moved up two spots in the pecking order during the Week 15 win over the Chiefs when the top two on the depth chart were sidelined. Jackson supplied 16 carries for 58 yards and three receptions for 27 yards in the starting role, but he should see his usage dwindle significantly with Gordon not expected to face any limitations in his return to action. Gordon has averaged 15.3 carries and six targets per game through 10 appearances.