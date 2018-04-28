Chargers' Justin Jackson: Heading to Los Angeles
The Chargers selected Jackson in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 251st overall.
Northwestern's all-time leading rusher joins Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler in the Chargers' backfield. Jackson ran for 5,440 yards and 41 touchdowns during his time in Evanston, but all that production comes at a price for his NFL future. He enters the NFL with 1,142 carries under his belt, which is a concerning number when weighing his longevity. Jackson will likely slot in as the No. 3 back in Los Angeles.
