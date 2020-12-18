Jackson (coach's decision) won't suit up in Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Jackson appeared relegated to a depth option at running back in last week's win over the Falcons, rushing the ball just three times for nine yards. The Northwestern product didn't return to prominence as some might have hoped after coming off injured reserve Saturday, and this news confirms his slide down the depth chart. With Jackson sidelined, Austin Ekeler, Kalen Ballage and Joshua Kelley will be the running backs for Thursday's divisional matchup.
