Coach Anthony Lynn indicated Wednesday that he's leaning toward resting Jackson (knee) at practice this week, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Lynn also noted that he'll make a decision later in the week regarding whether Jackson will Sunday against the Dolphins, but Popper suggests that it "doesn't sound promising." If Jackson is held out this weekend, Kalen Ballage, Joshua Kelley and Troymaine Pope (concussion) will be candidates for added work in the 2-6 team's backfield in Week 10.