Jackson was sporting a walking boot on his right foot Friday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

This news arrives in the wake of Jackson being added to the Chargers' Week 4 injury report after being limited at practice Thursday due to a calf issue. If Jackson is unable to play Sunday against the Dolphins -- with Melvin Gordon back with the team, but not expected to be activated this weekend -- Austin Ekeler would be in line for added touches, with Troymaine Pope in reserve.

