Chargers' Justin Jackson: Inside track to playing time
Jackson, the 251st overall pick in April's draft, appears to have a path to a meaningful role, Ricky Henne of the team's official website reports.
While most seventh-round rookies are lucky just to stick on the practice squad, Jackson should have the inside track to a spot on the 53-man roster, considering the Chargers only have undrafted players Russell Hansbrough and Detrez Newsome as competition for the No. 3 RB job. Jackson came out of Northwestern as the No. 3 rusher in Big Ten history (6,289 yards) and excelled in agility drills at the combine, but his combination of elusiveness and speed (4.52 40) loses some luster once his thin frame (6-foot, 199 pounds) is taken into account. No. 2 back Austin Ekeler is also on the small side, but he's at least more compact than Jackson at 5-9, 195.
