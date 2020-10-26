Jackson (knee) rushed five times for 12 yards and caught five of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 39-29 win over the Jaguars.

Jackson produced 55 scrimmage yards to Joshua Kelley's 53 despite the latter getting seven more touches. The lack of volume can likely be chalked up to Jackson playing through a knee injury given his superior efficiency, but it's still disappointing that he wasn't more productive given this game's high-scoring nature. If Jackson feels healthier in Week 8 against the Broncos, expect him to carry a larger portion of the backfield workload with Austin Ekeler (hamstring) still unavailable.