Jackson tallied just four yards on two carries in the 19-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
Not much to see here as Jackson registered just eight offensive snaps -- eight less than clear-cut backup Kalen Ballage and a whopping 29 less than starter Austin Ekeler. Despite playing in just eight games this season, the third-year pro needs just nine more yards to surpass his career-high in rushing.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Healthy scratch for TNF•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Clearly depth option at RB•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Taken off IR•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: May be activated for Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Designated for return•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Will miss at least three weeks•