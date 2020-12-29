Jackson tallied just four yards on two carries in the 19-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Not much to see here as Jackson registered just eight offensive snaps -- eight less than clear-cut backup Kalen Ballage and a whopping 29 less than starter Austin Ekeler. Despite playing in just eight games this season, the third-year pro needs just nine more yards to surpass his career-high in rushing.

