Chargers' Justin Jackson: Leading rusher in preseason loss
Jackson carried the ball eight times for 33 yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.
The second-year back led the Chargers in both totes and rushing yards, with his 17-yard scamper in the second quarter helping to set up the game's first touchdown. Jackson got work alongside Austin Ekeler with the first-team offense, and if Melvin Gordon's holdout drags on into the regular season, Jackson could see a significant workload as part of a backfield committee rather than merely being Ekeler's backup.
