Jackson carried the ball eight times for 33 yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.

The second-year back led the Chargers in both totes and rushing yards, with his 17-yard scamper in the second quarter helping to set up the game's first touchdown. Jackson got work alongside Austin Ekeler with the first-team offense, and if Melvin Gordon's holdout drags on into the regular season, Jackson could see a significant workload as part of a backfield committee rather than merely being Ekeler's backup.