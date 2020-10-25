Jackson (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jackson received the questionable tag despite practicing as a full participant Friday, so it's not a major surprise he's on track to play Week 7. The 24-year-old could be in line for a big day if he's active and avoids aggravating the knee injury, as Jacksonville allows the fifth-most rushing yards in the league (143.8 YPG). Joshua Kelley is poised for a larger workload should Jackson be limited or unavailable Sunday.
