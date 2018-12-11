Jackson is trending toward starting and serving as the Chargers' lead back Thursday against the Chiefs after coach Anthony Lynn told Steve Wyche of NFL Network he's "not optimistic" Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) will be available for the contest.

Both Gordon and Ekeler were listed as non-participants on Monday's estimated practice report and are facing uphill battles to get healthy on the short week. Jackson had seen his role expand over the previous three games while Gordon was either limited or withheld from action, with the Northwestern product earning at least seven snaps in every contest. He was efficient in his opportunities in Weeks 12 and 13, but managed only 12 yards on his seven totes in the Week 14 win over the Bengals. Despite that disappointing showing, Jackson's workload shouldn't be threatened Thursday, as undrafted rookie Detrez Newsome is the only other healthy back on the roster and has been limited to just 11 offensive snaps this season. In addition to the likelihood that he'll draw an overwhelming share of the backfield touches, Jackson will benefit from a soft matchup against a Kansas City defense that has ceded 5.1 yards per carry this season, the second-worst mark in the league. That should provide enough reason to scoop Jackson off the waiver wire in just about any format where he's available, though he'll lose nearly all his fantasy appeal once either Gordon and/or Ekeler is cleared to play again.