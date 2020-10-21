Jackson (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
The Chargers were on bye Week 6, so we'll have to see if this is simply a case of Jackson managing a minor knee issue or indicative of an in-practice injury. With Austin Ekeler still sidelined by a hamstring injury, Jackson and Joshua Kelley have operated in a backfield timeshare that will continue Sunday against the Jaguars, assuming Jackson's availability.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Almost totals 100 yards•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Returns with minimal action•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Returns to full practice•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Sidelined again Week 3•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Draws doubtful tag•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Still not practicing•