Jackson (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

The Chargers were on bye Week 6, so we'll have to see if this is simply a case of Jackson managing a minor knee issue or indicative of an in-practice injury. With Austin Ekeler still sidelined by a hamstring injury, Jackson and Joshua Kelley have operated in a backfield timeshare that will continue Sunday against the Jaguars, assuming Jackson's availability.

More News