Though Jackson (knee) practiced fully Friday, he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

When asked whether he expected Jackson to be a go this weekend, coach Anthony Lynn replied "we'll see," per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. With that in mind, the running back's status will be need to be tracked in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. If Jackson is limited or out this weekend, added touches would be available for Joshua Kelley.