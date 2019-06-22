Chargers' Justin Jackson: Little competition added
Jackson is benefiting from the extra reps with Melvin Gordon (holdout) not at OTAs, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
After spending last season as the No. 3 back on the depth chart, Jackson has been an early standout during the summer, utilizing the extra snaps left over from Gordon, who was absent during OTAs as he seeks a contract extension. The Northwestern product, who saw limited action in his rookie season after injuries to Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (concussion), will likely be primed for a repeat role considering the team added little competition to the depth chart.
