Jackson has the inside track for the No. 2 spot in the Chargers backfield, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

His biggest fan may be lead back Austin Ekeler, who praised his teammate as "so unique" and even said he's making an effort to emulate aspects of Jackson's running style. Jackson has averaged 5.1 yards on 79 carries and caught 24 of 30 targets to this point in his career, but injuries have limited him to 20 appearances in two seasons, perhaps playing a role in the Chargers' selection of Joshua Kelley in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. A recent report from Daniel Popper of The Athletic suggests Jackson has been running ahead of Kelley in practice, mixing in behind Ekeler with the first-team offense. There's still time for Kelley to make a move, but he's looking like the underdog so far.