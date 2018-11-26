Jackson carried the ball seven times for 57 yards Sunday in the 45-10 win over the Cardinals.

Jackson saw extended work as the game got out of hand by the end of the third quarter. The rookie running back could see a few more looks next week if Melvin Gordon (knee) misses time as expected according to Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, but Austin Ekeler will likely be the first in line for additional carries. Still, Jackson showed Sunday that he has the potential to be explosive if given the opportunities, bursting for a 20-yard carry in the fourth quarter.