Chargers' Justin Jackson: Looks good in limited opportunities
Jackson carried the ball seven times for 57 yards Sunday in the 45-10 win over the Cardinals.
Jackson saw extended work as the game got out of hand by the end of the third quarter. The rookie running back could see a few more looks next week if Melvin Gordon (knee) misses time as expected according to Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, but Austin Ekeler will likely be the first in line for additional carries. Still, Jackson showed Sunday that he has the potential to be explosive if given the opportunities, bursting for a 20-yard carry in the fourth quarter.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Unable to manufacture much production•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Should have enhanced role in London•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Records first carries of professional career•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Promoted to active roster•
-
Justin Jackson: Joins Chargers' practice squad•
-
Justin Jackson: Cut loose by Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....