Jackson carried the ball three times for 25 yards in the 45-10 win Sunday over the Jaguars.

Sunday's contest marked only the second time since Week 3 that Jackson took the field, with a multi-score lead making the need for Melvin Gordon or Austin Ekeler arbitrary. The second-year tailback was more than serviceable as the backup to Ekeler during Gordon's multi-game holdout to begin the year, but at this point, the Northwestern alum is no more than a quality depth piece for the Chargers.