Coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Jackson (knee) may be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jackson showed some explosiveness earlier this season and ran ahead of Joshua Kelley at the time, but he's missed the last four games with a knee injury. Since picking up the injury, Kalen Ballage has emerged as a viable running back, and Austin Ekeler returned from a lengthy stay on IR. Ekeler will be the undisputed No. 1 back moving forward, and it's tough to project where Jackson will slot in once he's ready.