Chargers' Justin Jackson: May get extended run in timeshare
Jackson could be in store for an extended run as the Chargers' No. 2 running back behind Austin Ekeler with top option Melvin Gordon (contract dispute) potentially extending his holdout until late November, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
As Schefter notes, Gordon would only have to show up 30 days prior to the Chargers' regular-season finale in order for his contract not to toll over into 2020, making it likely that he'll report to Los Angeles at some point before the Dec. 1 game in Denver. Of course, Gordon could end his holdout well before that date if the Chargers trade him or meet his demands on an extension, but he'll at least be unavailable for the Week 1 matchup with the Colts, and quite possibly, additional games to follow. While Gordon is away, coach Anthony Lynn has expressed a desire to use a backfield timeshare of Ekeler and Jackson, though the distribution of snaps and touches should tilt in favor of Ekeler. Jackson, who averaged 4.1 yards per carry to go with two touchdowns and 15 receptions as a rookie in 2018, projects to see his heaviest usage in games in which the Chargers are holding leads and opting for a more run-heavy approach to grind out the clock.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Expected to share work in Week 1•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Six touches in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Leading rusher in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Scores touchdown in preseason debut•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Should get more work in camp•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Little competition added•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...