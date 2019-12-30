Chargers' Justin Jackson: Mundane conclusion to season
Jackson (hamstring) carried the ball once in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. He finished his season with 200 rushing yards on 29 attempts, and also included nine receptions for 22 yards while playing just 93 offensive snaps.
What the Chargers ultimately do with star running back Melvin Gordon in the offseason could have a trickle down effect for Jackson. The Northwestern alum was electric with a handful of opportunities in 2019, particularly in the opening three weeks with Gordon sidelined due to a holdout. Just 93 offensive snaps is a small sample size, however Jackson was incredibly productive throughout his four-year collegiate career, posting over 1,100 rushing each season, and would be a cost-effective backup to Austin Ekeler in the event Gordon were to ultimately sign elsewhere. With contracts likely needed for defensive end Joey Bosa and tight end Hunter Henry in the offseason along with a possible change at quarterback, a frugal approach at running back could benefit the Chargers, and in turn, Jackson.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Practicing in full•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Unable to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Wears questionable tag for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Gets involved in offense•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Makes first appearance since Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...