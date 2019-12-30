Jackson (hamstring) carried the ball once in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. He finished his season with 200 rushing yards on 29 attempts, and also included nine receptions for 22 yards while playing just 93 offensive snaps.

What the Chargers ultimately do with star running back Melvin Gordon in the offseason could have a trickle down effect for Jackson. The Northwestern alum was electric with a handful of opportunities in 2019, particularly in the opening three weeks with Gordon sidelined due to a holdout. Just 93 offensive snaps is a small sample size, however Jackson was incredibly productive throughout his four-year collegiate career, posting over 1,100 rushing each season, and would be a cost-effective backup to Austin Ekeler in the event Gordon were to ultimately sign elsewhere. With contracts likely needed for defensive end Joey Bosa and tight end Hunter Henry in the offseason along with a possible change at quarterback, a frugal approach at running back could benefit the Chargers, and in turn, Jackson.